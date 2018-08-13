Steelers' Fitzgerald Toussaint: Works with first team Sunday
Toussaint took first-time snaps during Sunday's practice, Joe Rutten of TribLive.com reports.
With both James Conner (groin) and Steven Ridley (rest) held out of the team drills portion of Sunday's practice, Toussaint had the opportunity to get some extended run. The re-signing of Ridley this offseason leaves Toussaint's place on the Steelers' roster in question, but the fact that he is clearly right behind both running backs in the pecking order shows that the veteran still has a legitimate chance of surviving final cuts in a couple weeks.
