Steelers' Isaiah Buggs: Gets over illness
Buggs (illness) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's wild-card round game against the Browns, Steelers team reporter Missi Matthews reports.
Buggs was unable to practice Thursday due to this illness but was able to make a prompt recovery. The backup defensive lineman will make his playoff debut Sunday.
