Conner (hamstring) figures to handle an increased workload in training camp until Le'Veon Bell reports to the team, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Conner missed most of the offseason program with a pulled hamstring, but there's been nothing to suggest the issue will linger into training camp, where the third-round selection figures to split first-team reps with Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint. With his veteran competitors both sporting unimpressive track records, Conner is the early favorite to win the No. 2 job, which would make him one of the more valuable handcuffs in the league. The 230-pounder only caught 30 passes in 39 college games, but 21 of those receptions occurred last season, helping explain why the Steelers believe he can develop into something more than an early-down thumper. DeAngelo Williams was never known for his receiving ability before he landed in Pittsburgh, yet he still produced as an RB1 when Bell was unavailable the past two seasons.