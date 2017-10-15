Play

Harrison is active for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Harrison has only suited up for two games this season, logging a combined seven defensive snaps. It's clear the Steelers are shifting their focus to talented rookie first-round pick, T.J. Watt, so Harrison shouldn't be considered an IDP threat anymore.

