Steelers' James Harrison: Released by Steelers
The Steelers opted to release Harrison on Saturday.
Harrison, the Steelers' all-time sack leader, has been with the team since they signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2002. Despite being on the active roster, the 39-year-old has only suited up for six of the team's previous seven games. If this is the end of the road for the veteran linebacker, he will finish his career with 788 tackles (570 solo) and 82.5 sacks,.
