Warren rushed 15 times for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-19 win over the Packers. He also caught two of four targets for nine yards.

Warren followed last week's career-best rushing tally by posting a new personal high Sunday. The tailback had a couple long runs, including a 16-yard touchdown during the second quarter. His production came while starter Najee Harris also had a good game, rushing 16 times for 82 yards and a score of his own. Despite sharing snaps, Warren's stock continues to rise ahead of Week 11's divisional clash with the Browns.