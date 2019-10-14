Steelers' Johnny Holton: No impact in win
Holton failed to bring in his only target during Sunday's 24-17 win over the Chargers.
Holton hasn't made a notable impact in the passing game through six contests this season. He does most of his damage on special teams. The 28-year-old possesses minimal fantasy value, even in the deepest of leagues.
