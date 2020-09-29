site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: johnny-holton-dropped-down-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Johnny Holton: Dropped down to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Holton was reverted back to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report.
Holton played 13 special teams snaps in Sunday's blowout loss to San Francisco and didn't record any statistics.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 23 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read