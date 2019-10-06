Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Coughs up costly fumble
Smith-Schuster caught all seven of his targets for 75 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Baltimore. He lost a fumble during the contest.
Smith-Schuster got the Steelers on the board late in the first quarter with a 35-yard catch-and-run over the middle. He almost converted a big second down in overtime, but had the ball punched out, ultimately costing the Steelers the game. Smith-Schuster had arguably his most complete outing of the season against Baltimore -- aided by James Washington's (shoulder) exit -- but is now down to his third quarterback. Mason Rudolph's health will have a major influence on Smith-Schuster's value heading into Week 6 against the Chargers.
