Steelers' Landry Jones: Expected to play Saturday
Jones (abdomen) is expected to play in his first preseason game Saturday against the Colts, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Coach Mike Tomlin said that this is a big week for Jones, who has been battling an abdominal injury for nearly a month. With his return to health, Jones is back on schedule to be the backup to starter Ben Roethlisberger for the regular season.
