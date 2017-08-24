Play

Jones (abdomen) is expected to play in his first preseason game Saturday against the Colts, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin said that this is a big week for Jones, who has been battling an abdominal injury for nearly a month. With his return to health, Jones is back on schedule to be the backup to starter Ben Roethlisberger for the regular season.

