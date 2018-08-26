Jones completed six of nine passes for 44 yards and an interception during Saturday's preseason game against the Titans.

The interception came just three plays after first-round draft pick Terrell Edmunds intercepted Marcus Mariota and returned it to the Tennessee 24-yard line. Jones also fumbled deep in Pittsburgh territory, but avoided further damage with his own recovery. This effort did little to improve Jones' chances of winning the back-up quarterback job with just one preseason game remaining.