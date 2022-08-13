Allen (ankle) is unlikely to participate during Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Alan Saunders of PittsburghSportsNow.com reports.
Allen was seen not suited up ahead of the exhibition game against Seattle after sustaining an apparent ankle injury at some point earlier in the week. In his absence Saturday, fellow backups Buddy Johnson, Mark Robinson and Robert Spillane figure to see increased usage at inside linebacker for Pittsburgh.
