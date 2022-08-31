Allen was released by the Steelers on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Allen failed to play in a preseason game this year while dealing with an ankle issue, but he appears to be healthy upon his release. The 26-year-old played in 16 games with Steelers last year, registering 13 tackles while mostly operating as a special-teams player. Allen will likely return to the Steelers' practice squad ahead of the 2022 season.
