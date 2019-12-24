Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Not having shoulder surgery
Rudolph won't need to undergo shoulder surgery, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Rudolph's second pro season officially ended when he was placed on IR on Monday, due to a left shoulder injury he suffered Week 16 against the Jets. Earlier Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Rudolph underwent a procedure to reset a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in the shoulder in question. Coach Mike Tomlin proceeded to dispute the report but didn't add his two cents regarding Rudolph's health. In any case, the QB will be devoting his immediate future to rehabbing the shoulder.
More News
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Suffers shoulder joint dislocation•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Officially placed on IR•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Out multiple weeks•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Expected to miss Week 17 game•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Loses starting job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 Waivers: Starters resting
With the Ravens, Bills and Vikings locked into playoff spots, plus other teams having little...
-
Playoff scenarios: Who will play Week 17
Three teams have nothing to gain in the final week of the NFL season, but does that mean they'll...
-
Week 17 RB Preview: Beast factor
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 17, including how to handle the replacements.
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 WR Preview: Thinking DFS
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 17, including...
-
Week 17 QB Preview: Slimmer options
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 17, including who he's playing...