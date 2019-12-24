Play

Rudolph won't need to undergo shoulder surgery, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Rudolph's second pro season officially ended when he was placed on IR on Monday, due to a left shoulder injury he suffered Week 16 against the Jets. Earlier Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Rudolph underwent a procedure to reset a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in the shoulder in question. Coach Mike Tomlin proceeded to dispute the report but didn't add his two cents regarding Rudolph's health. In any case, the QB will be devoting his immediate future to rehabbing the shoulder.

