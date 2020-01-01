Play

Rudolph (shoulder) had surgery last week to address a posterior sternoclavicular dislocation, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The injury is considered to be a medical emergency because the displaced clavicle can puncture the aorta or trachea, among other things. Fortunately, Rudolph avoided any of the scarier outcomes, staying in a trauma unit for three days after he had surgery. He anticipates a two-month recovery period, which could allow for participation at the beginning of Pittsburgh's offseason program. The 24-year-old quarterback likely will enter 2020 vying for a backup role behind Ben Roethlisberger, who had surgery on his right elbow Sept. 23. Coach Mike Tomlin suggested Rudolph will be ahead of Devlin Hodges when the team gets back to work in April, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories