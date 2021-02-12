Pouncey announced he is retiring Friday, according to Ramon Foster.
The nine-time Pro Bowler is officially exiting the NFL after entering the league in 2010. Pouncey was a clear asset along the offensive line during his multiple seasons spent with the Steelers, providing a significant boost for Ben Roethlisberger and James Conner. The 31-year-old suffered multiple injuries throughout his time in the league, but managed to maintain his starting role as center throughout every season.
More News
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Resting Week 17•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Back from COVID-19 list•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Full workload in practice•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Dealing with injury•
-
Steelers' Maurkice Pouncey: Ready to roll•