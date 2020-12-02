Pouncey was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pouncey will miss Wednesday's game against the Ravens as a result and could miss more game action depending on whether he tested positive for the virus himself or just came into close contact with someone who did. J.C. Hassenauer will start at center in Pouncey's absence.
