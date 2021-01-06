Fitzpatrick totaled five tackles (four solo) and one pass defense in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.

Fitzpatrick made a significant impact for the Steelers during his first full season with the team in 2020. The 24-year-old recorded at least five tackles in each of the last four weeks of the season, finishing the year with 79 tackles (60 solo), four interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown. Fitzpatrick has played all 16 games in each of his first three seasons in the league, and he'll attempt to remain effective in the playoffs this year and in the final year of his contract in 2021.