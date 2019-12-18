Play

Fitzpatrick tallied two tackles, both solo, in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

Fitzpatrick has notched only three tackles over the past two weeks, but played every defensive snap over that timespan and should continue to do so. He will have a chance to take advantage of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been turnover-prone at times this season, in Week 16.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories