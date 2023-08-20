Trubisky completed 10 of 13 pass attempts for 78 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing twice for 13 yards during Saturday's 27-15 win over the Bills.

Trubisky wasn't very effective during the Steelers' preseason opener, but he saw the most work of any of the team's quarterbacks Saturday and was an effective option. Kenny Pickett is still the team's clear starter, but it was encouraging to see Trubisky generate some production Saturday, especially after Mason Rudolph put together another solid performance.