Trubisky completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Arizona.

Trubisky entered the game just before halftime after Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury. He struggled to move the offense until the game was out of reach, as 65 of his yards came on the Steelers' final drive with the team down 21 points. Pickett is expected to miss time and will face a short turnaround before Thursday's matchup against the Patriots, meaning Trubisky is likely to get at least one start.