Trubisky completed 15 of 27 pass attempts for 138 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing three times for 18 yards during the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Trubisky entered Sunday's matchup in the second quarter after Kenny Pickett (ribs) left the game and served as the Steelers' quarterback for the remainder of the game since Pickett was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Trubisky wasn't particularly effective in relief and was unable to lead the Steelers to the win. Pickett was initially expected to return to the game before being ruled out, so it's possible he'll be available in Week 9. However, Pittsburgh has a short week before facing the Titans on Thursday, so a better idea of the Steelers' plans at quarterback should come into focus based on Pickett's participation in practice early this week. Trubisky would presumably serve as the Steelers' starting quarterback if Pickett is unable to suit up.