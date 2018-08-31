Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Dealing with hamstring injury
Adeniyi left Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers with a hamstring injury, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.
Adeniyi played 10 defensive snaps and seven special team snaps prior to leaving with the unspecified hamstring injury. The 20-year-old went undrafted out of Toledo in April's draft and signed with the Steelers in May.
