Adeniyi (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Adeniyi shined in training camp for the Steelers, but suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason finale this season that forced him to land on IR. The rookie out of Toledo now has a 21-day window to return to the practice field. It's uncertain whether Adeniyi will be healthy enough to suit up in game action this season.