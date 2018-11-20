Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Return forthcoming
Adeniyi (hamstring) is expected to be activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Adeniyi shined in training camp for the Steelers, but suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason finale this season that forced him to land on IR. The rookie out of Toledo now has a 21-day window to return to the practice field. It's uncertain whether Adeniyi will be healthy enough to suit up in game action this season.
