Steelers' Terrell Edmunds: Continues to dominate
Edmunds recorded seven tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.
The rookie has played his best football this season over the past three games, totaling 24 of his 62 tackles and his lone sack in the span. Unfortunately, all three games have resulted in Pittsburgh losses and Week 15 won't be any easier against New England. The Steelers have lost the last five meetings -- including playoffs -- against the Patriots by an average score of 35-22.
