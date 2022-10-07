Edmunds (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Edmunds was diagnosed with a concussion during the team's Week 4 loss to the Jets and didn't practice Wednesday. However, he was able to log limited sessions Thursday and Friday, giving him a chance to play Sunday. However, if the starting safety isn't able to play, Tre Norwood, who recorded seven tackles over 42 defensive snaps in Edmunds' absence against the Jets, would likely step into an expanded role against Buffalo.
