Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Hopes to be back for offseason workouts
Matakevich (shoulder) hopes to be fully recovered in time for offseason workouts, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Matakevich underwent surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Even with Ryan Shazier (neck) ruled out for the entire 2018 season, a healthy Matakevich isn't considered a realistic candidate to step into the first-string lineup since the Steelers signed veteran Jon Bostic to step in next to incumbent starter Vince Williams.
