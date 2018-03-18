Matakevich (shoulder) hopes to be fully recovered in time for offseason workouts, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Matakevich underwent surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Even with Ryan Shazier (neck) ruled out for the entire 2018 season, a healthy Matakevich isn't considered a realistic candidate to step into the first-string lineup since the Steelers signed veteran Jon Bostic to step in next to incumbent starter Vince Williams.