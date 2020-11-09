The Steelers placed McDonald (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
McDonald's placement on the reserve list follows a report from Pittsburgh stating that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran tight end missed Friday's practice due to what was labeled an 'illness' and was listed as questionable for Sunday's win over the Cowboys, but he ultimately suited up and played 24 snaps.
