McDonald (foot) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com reports.

The 28-year-old tight end hasn't practice since July 29 when he first injured his foot. He's expected to challenge Jesse James for the top spot on the depth chart, but health has always been the biggest issue for McDonald, who is hoping to build on a 10-catch performance against Jacksonville in last year's playoffs.