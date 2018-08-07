Steelers' Vance McDonald: Won't play against Eagles
McDonald (foot) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Jacob Klinger of PennLive.com reports.
The 28-year-old tight end hasn't practice since July 29 when he first injured his foot. He's expected to challenge Jesse James for the top spot on the depth chart, but health has always been the biggest issue for McDonald, who is hoping to build on a 10-catch performance against Jacksonville in last year's playoffs.
More News
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Leaves practice with foot injury•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: To see increased role in 2018•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Ready for full offseason•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Leads team with 16 targets•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Ends disappointing campaign with one reception•
-
Steelers' Vance McDonald: Decent effort in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...