Play

Williams recorded four tackles (two solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

After playing over 70 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps in each of the past two seasons Williams has seen a significant decrease in playing time this year. That has impacted his production and his second quarter sack of Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was the first for Williams since Week 5. If he gets the opportunity to be on the field more in Week 15 against the Bills he has the athleticism to cause havoc for opposing quarterbacks -- he had 12.5 sacks over the previous two seasons.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories