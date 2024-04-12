jalen-hurts-eagles-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

By the end of this month, the quarterback position is going to change, and hopefully for the better. And Superflex leagues should benefit in a big way.

The incoming rookies have the chance to be special with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. all likely to get selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Not all of them will be an instant success -- or even have a lengthy career -- but hopefully one or two will be difference makers this season.

We'll find out soon enough. And Williams and Daniels look like the best bets to help Fantasy managers in 2024.

For now, we didn't include rookies in our latest 12-team, Superflex mock draft. This was our last mock draft to see how our CBS Sports staff feels about the veterans prior to the NFL Draft.

The first six picks of this PPR mock draft were quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud). Allen, despite the loss of Stefon Diggs, was still the No. 1 overall pick. And Stroud, with the addition of Diggs, is a borderline top-five selection in this format.

Dak Prescott was the only other quarterback drafted in Round 1, but Jordan Love, Anthony Richardson, Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert, Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa all went in Round 2. Four managers started their teams with a QB-QB approach, including Dave Richard (Allen and Tagovailoa), Joel Cox (Lamar Jackson and Purdy), Dan Schneier (Joe Burrow and Herbert) and me (Prescott and Murray)

I did this on purpose from the No. 10 spot to see how it would play out, and I like it. I followed a best-player available approach from Round 3 on, drafting Travis Etienne, Drake London, Rachaad White, George Pickens, Dalton Kincaid and Marquise Brown with my next six picks. Those are some of my favorite breakout candidates this season.

The rest of my team includes Courtland Sutton, Chase Brown, Romeo Doubs, Josh Downs, Dontayvion Wicks, Miles Sanders and Israel Abanikanda. I love the upside of Brown, who could be the best running back in Cincinnati this season. And I'm hopeful one of Doubs or Wicks (or both) becomes a consistent contributor for the Packers this year, which could make them a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver.

Now, compare this approach to what Thomas Shafer did from the No. 7 spot since he didn't draft a quarterback until Round 7. But his first six picks were amazing with Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, D.J. Moore, Mike Evans, Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp.

Thomas also has T.J. Hockenson at tight end, and his bench consists of Keaton Mitchell, Jameson Williams and A.T. Perry -- and a lot of quarterbacks. Thomas has Justin Fields, Jacoby Brissett, Joe Flacco and Sam Howell on his roster.

Now, Thomas has one quarterback situation locked up in Pittsburgh with Wilson and Fields, so he's good there. But he'll need Brissett to start for the Patriots, or something to happen in Indianapolis or Seattle for Flacco or Howell to see playing time.

This strategy could work out great for Thomas, especially as he uses the waiver wire during the season. His skill players are fantastic, and he just needs capable quarterback play to succeed.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and Superflex (QB/RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
4. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
5. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
6. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
7. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
8. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Dave Richard J. Allen QB BUF
2 Heath Cummings J. Hurts QB PHI
3 Joel Cox L. Jackson QB BAL
4 Zach Brook P. Mahomes QB KC
5 Dan Schneier J. Burrow QB CIN
6 R.J. White C. Stroud QB HOU
7 Thomas Shafer C. McCaffrey RB SF
8 Jack Capotorto C. Lamb WR DAL
9 Adam Aizer T. Hill WR MIA
10 Jamey Eisenberg D. Prescott QB DAL
11 Brandon Howard J. Chase WR CIN
12 Meron Berkson J. Jefferson WR MIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Meron Berkson J. Love QB GB
14 Brandon Howard A. Richardson QB IND
15 Jamey Eisenberg K. Murray QB ARI
16 Adam Aizer B. Hall RB NYJ
17 Jack Capotorto A. St. Brown WR DET
18 Thomas Shafer B. Robinson RB ATL
19 R.J. White A. Brown WR PHI
20 Dan Schneier J. Herbert QB LAC
21 Zach Brook K. Williams RB LAR
22 Joel Cox B. Purdy QB SF
23 Heath Cummings J. Taylor RB IND
24 Dave Richard T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Dave Richard G. Wilson WR NYJ
26 Heath Cummings T. Lawrence QB JAC
27 Joel Cox P. Nacua WR LAR
28 Zach Brook K. Cousins QB ATL
29 Dan Schneier S. Barkley RB PHI
30 R.J. White J. Gibbs RB DET
31 Thomas Shafer D. Moore WR CHI
32 Jack Capotorto C. Olave WR NO
33 Adam Aizer D. Watson QB CLE
34 Jamey Eisenberg T. Etienne RB JAC
35 Brandon Howard D. Achane RB MIA
36 Meron Berkson J. Goff QB DET
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Meron Berkson J. Jacobs RB GB
38 Brandon Howard A. Rodgers QB NYJ
39 Jamey Eisenberg D. London WR ATL
40 Adam Aizer M. Stafford QB LAR
41 Jack Capotorto B. Mayfield QB TB
42 Thomas Shafer M. Evans WR TB
43 R.J. White J. Cook RB BUF
44 Dan Schneier D. Henry RB BAL
45 Zach Brook S. LaPorta TE DET
46 Joel Cox K. Walker III RB SEA
47 Heath Cummings M. Pittman WR IND
48 Dave Richard D. Samuel WR SF
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Dave Richard D. Adams WR LV
50 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
51 Joel Cox B. Aiyuk WR SF
52 Zach Brook N. Collins WR HOU
53 Dan Schneier J. Waddle WR MIA
54 R.J. White W. Levis QB TEN
55 Thomas Shafer S. Diggs WR HOU
56 Jack Capotorto B. Young QB CAR
57 Adam Aizer R. Rice WR KC
58 Jamey Eisenberg R. White RB TB
59 Brandon Howard C. Ridley WR TEN
60 Meron Berkson I. Pacheco RB KC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Meron Berkson T. Higgins WR CIN
62 Brandon Howard J. Mixon RB HOU
63 Jamey Eisenberg G. Pickens WR PIT
64 Adam Aizer G. Smith QB SEA
65 Jack Capotorto D. Carr QB NO
66 Thomas Shafer C. Kupp WR LAR
67 R.J. White M. Andrews TE BAL
68 Dan Schneier D. Smith WR PHI
69 Zach Brook Z. Flowers WR BAL
70 Joel Cox A. Kamara RB NO
71 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DEN
72 Dave Richard T. McBride TE ARI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Dave Richard T. Dell WR HOU
74 Heath Cummings D. Metcalf WR SEA
75 Joel Cox K. Allen WR CHI
76 Zach Brook T. McLaurin WR WAS
77 Dan Schneier A. Cooper WR CLE
78 R.J. White C. Kirk WR JAC
79 Thomas Shafer R. Wilson QB PIT
80 Jack Capotorto D. Montgomery RB DET
81 Adam Aizer J. Conner RB ARI
82 Jamey Eisenberg D. Kincaid TE BUF
83 Brandon Howard C. Watson WR GB
84 Meron Berkson J. Reed WR GB
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Meron Berkson K. Pitts TE ATL
86 Brandon Howard G. Kittle TE SF
87 Jamey Eisenberg M. Brown WR KC
88 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB
89 Jack Capotorto E. Engram TE JAC
90 Thomas Shafer J. Fields QB PIT
91 R.J. White D. Johnson WR CAR
92 Dan Schneier D. Swift RB CHI
93 Zach Brook A. Jones RB MIN
94 Joel Cox R. Stevenson RB NE
95 Heath Cummings T. Pollard RB TEN
96 Dave Richard N. Harris RB PIT
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Dave Richard Z. Moss RB CIN
98 Heath Cummings J. Addison WR MIN
99 Joel Cox D. Hopkins WR TEN
100 Zach Brook N. Chubb RB CLE
101 Dan Schneier J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
102 R.J. White Z. White RB LV
103 Thomas Shafer J. Williams WR DET
104 Jack Capotorto A. Ekeler RB WAS
105 Adam Aizer T. Spears RB TEN
106 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sutton WR DEN
107 Brandon Howard J. Dotson WR WAS
108 Meron Berkson R. Mostert RB MIA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Meron Berkson J. Meyers WR LV
110 Brandon Howard T. Lockett WR SEA
111 Jamey Eisenberg C. Brown RB CIN
112 Adam Aizer J. Warren RB PIT
113 Jack Capotorto D. Singletary RB NYG
114 Thomas Shafer T. Hockenson TE MIN
115 R.J. White M. Williams WR NYJ
116 Dan Schneier S. Darnold QB MIN
117 Zach Brook G. Edwards RB LAC
118 Joel Cox C. Hubbard RB CAR
119 Heath Cummings G. Minshew QB LV
120 Dave Richard B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Dave Richard J. Jeudy WR CLE
122 Heath Cummings D. Douglas WR NE
123 Joel Cox D. Njoku TE CLE
124 Zach Brook A. Gibson RB NE
125 Dan Schneier D. Jones QB NYG
126 R.J. White Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
127 Thomas Shafer J. Brissett QB NE
128 Jack Capotorto J. Ford RB CLE
129 Adam Aizer J. Palmer WR LAC
130 Jamey Eisenberg R. Doubs WR GB
131 Brandon Howard Q. Johnston WR LAC
132 Meron Berkson R. Dowdle RB DAL
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Meron Berkson A. Thielen WR CAR
134 Brandon Howard O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
135 Jamey Eisenberg J. Downs WR IND
136 Adam Aizer K. Shakir WR BUF
137 Jack Capotorto M. Wilson WR ARI
138 Thomas Shafer J. Flacco QB IND
139 R.J. White J. Stidham QB DEN
140 Dan Schneier D. Goedert TE PHI
141 Zach Brook C. Samuel WR BUF
142 Joel Cox K. Miller RB NO
143 Heath Cummings K. Bourne WR NE
144 Dave Richard J. Ferguson TE DAL
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Dave Richard E. Mitchell RB SF
146 Heath Cummings M. Mims WR DEN
147 Joel Cox G. Davis WR JAC
148 Zach Brook R. Shaheed WR NO
149 Dan Schneier J. McLaughlin RB DEN
150 R.J. White B. Cooks WR DAL
151 Thomas Shafer K. Mitchell RB BAL
152 Jack Capotorto W. Robinson WR NYG
153 Adam Aizer T. Chandler RB MIN
154 Jamey Eisenberg D. Wicks WR GB
155 Brandon Howard E. Moore WR CLE
156 Meron Berkson A. Dillon RB GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Meron Berkson A. O'Connell QB LV
158 Brandon Howard R. Bateman WR BAL
159 Jamey Eisenberg M. Sanders RB CAR
160 Adam Aizer D. Waller TE NYG
161 Jack Capotorto T. Allgeier RB ATL
162 Thomas Shafer S. Howell QB SEA
163 R.J. White A. Mattison RB LV
164 Dan Schneier L. Musgrave TE GB
165 Zach Brook J. Winston QB CLE
166 Joel Cox D. Mooney WR ATL
167 Heath Cummings J. Dobbins RB BAL
168 Dave Richard R. Johnson RB CHI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Dave Richard J. Hyatt WR NYG
170 Heath Cummings E. Elliott RB NE
171 Joel Cox D. Lock QB NYG
172 Zach Brook T. Bigsby RB JAC
173 Dan Schneier D. Cook RB BAL
174 R.J. White I. Spiller RB LAC
175 Thomas Shafer A. Perry WR NO
176 Jack Capotorto T. Palmer WR TB
177 Adam Aizer J. Mingo WR CAR
178 Jamey Eisenberg I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
179 Brandon Howard R. Moore WR ATL
180 Meron Berkson G. Dortch WR ARI
Team by Team
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Allen QB BUF
2 24 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
3 25 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 48 D. Samuel WR SF
5 49 D. Adams WR LV
6 72 T. McBride TE ARI
7 73 T. Dell WR HOU
8 96 N. Harris RB PIT
9 97 Z. Moss RB CIN
10 120 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
11 121 J. Jeudy WR CLE
12 144 J. Ferguson TE DAL
13 145 E. Mitchell RB SF
14 168 R. Johnson RB CHI
15 169 J. Hyatt WR NYG
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Hurts QB PHI
2 23 J. Taylor RB IND
3 26 T. Lawrence QB JAC
4 47 M. Pittman WR IND
5 50 T. Kelce TE KC
6 71 J. Williams RB DEN
7 74 D. Metcalf WR SEA
8 95 T. Pollard RB TEN
9 98 J. Addison WR MIN
10 119 G. Minshew QB LV
11 122 D. Douglas WR NE
12 143 K. Bourne WR NE
13 146 M. Mims WR DEN
14 167 J. Dobbins RB BAL
15 170 E. Elliott RB NE
Joel Cox
Rd Pk Player
1 3 L. Jackson QB BAL
2 22 B. Purdy QB SF
3 27 P. Nacua WR LAR
4 46 K. Walker III RB SEA
5 51 B. Aiyuk WR SF
6 70 A. Kamara RB NO
7 75 K. Allen WR CHI
8 94 R. Stevenson RB NE
9 99 D. Hopkins WR TEN
10 118 C. Hubbard RB CAR
11 123 D. Njoku TE CLE
12 142 K. Miller RB NO
13 147 G. Davis WR JAC
14 166 D. Mooney WR ATL
15 171 D. Lock QB NYG
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 4 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 21 K. Williams RB LAR
3 28 K. Cousins QB ATL
4 45 S. LaPorta TE DET
5 52 N. Collins WR HOU
6 69 Z. Flowers WR BAL
7 76 T. McLaurin WR WAS
8 93 A. Jones RB MIN
9 100 N. Chubb RB CLE
10 117 G. Edwards RB LAC
11 124 A. Gibson RB NE
12 141 C. Samuel WR BUF
13 148 R. Shaheed WR NO
14 165 J. Winston QB CLE
15 172 T. Bigsby RB JAC
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Burrow QB CIN
2 20 J. Herbert QB LAC
3 29 S. Barkley RB PHI
4 44 D. Henry RB BAL
5 53 J. Waddle WR MIA
6 68 D. Smith WR PHI
7 77 A. Cooper WR CLE
8 92 D. Swift RB CHI
9 101 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
10 116 S. Darnold QB MIN
11 125 D. Jones QB NYG
12 140 D. Goedert TE PHI
13 149 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
14 164 L. Musgrave TE GB
15 173 D. Cook RB BAL
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Stroud QB HOU
2 19 A. Brown WR PHI
3 30 J. Gibbs RB DET
4 43 J. Cook RB BUF
5 54 W. Levis QB TEN
6 67 M. Andrews TE BAL
7 78 C. Kirk WR JAC
8 91 D. Johnson WR CAR
9 102 Z. White RB LV
10 115 M. Williams WR NYJ
11 126 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
12 139 J. Stidham QB DEN
13 150 B. Cooks WR DAL
14 163 A. Mattison RB LV
15 174 I. Spiller RB LAC
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 18 B. Robinson RB ATL
3 31 D. Moore WR CHI
4 42 M. Evans WR TB
5 55 S. Diggs WR HOU
6 66 C. Kupp WR LAR
7 79 R. Wilson QB PIT
8 90 J. Fields QB PIT
9 103 J. Williams WR DET
10 114 T. Hockenson TE MIN
11 127 J. Brissett QB NE
12 138 J. Flacco QB IND
13 151 K. Mitchell RB BAL
14 162 S. Howell QB SEA
15 175 A. Perry WR NO
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 8 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 17 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 32 C. Olave WR NO
4 41 B. Mayfield QB TB
5 56 B. Young QB CAR
6 65 D. Carr QB NO
7 80 D. Montgomery RB DET
8 89 E. Engram TE JAC
9 104 A. Ekeler RB WAS
10 113 D. Singletary RB NYG
11 128 J. Ford RB CLE
12 137 M. Wilson WR ARI
13 152 W. Robinson WR NYG
14 161 T. Allgeier RB ATL
15 176 T. Palmer WR TB
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Hill WR MIA
2 16 B. Hall RB NYJ
3 33 D. Watson QB CLE
4 40 M. Stafford QB LAR
5 57 R. Rice WR KC
6 64 G. Smith QB SEA
7 81 J. Conner RB ARI
8 88 C. Godwin WR TB
9 105 T. Spears RB TEN
10 112 J. Warren RB PIT
11 129 J. Palmer WR LAC
12 136 K. Shakir WR BUF
13 153 T. Chandler RB MIN
14 160 D. Waller TE NYG
15 177 J. Mingo WR CAR
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Prescott QB DAL
2 15 K. Murray QB ARI
3 34 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 39 D. London WR ATL
5 58 R. White RB TB
6 63 G. Pickens WR PIT
7 82 D. Kincaid TE BUF
8 87 M. Brown WR KC
9 106 C. Sutton WR DEN
10 111 C. Brown RB CIN
11 130 R. Doubs WR GB
12 135 J. Downs WR IND
13 154 D. Wicks WR GB
14 159 M. Sanders RB CAR
15 178 I. Abanikanda RB NYJ
Brandon Howard
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Chase WR CIN
2 14 A. Richardson QB IND
3 35 D. Achane RB MIA
4 38 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
5 59 C. Ridley WR TEN
6 62 J. Mixon RB HOU
7 83 C. Watson WR GB
8 86 G. Kittle TE SF
9 107 J. Dotson WR WAS
10 110 T. Lockett WR SEA
11 131 Q. Johnston WR LAC
12 134 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
13 155 E. Moore WR CLE
14 158 R. Bateman WR BAL
15 179 R. Moore WR ATL
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 13 J. Love QB GB
3 36 J. Goff QB DET
4 37 J. Jacobs RB GB
5 60 I. Pacheco RB KC
6 61 T. Higgins WR CIN
7 84 J. Reed WR GB
8 85 K. Pitts TE ATL
9 108 R. Mostert RB MIA
10 109 J. Meyers WR LV
11 132 R. Dowdle RB DAL
12 133 A. Thielen WR CAR
13 156 A. Dillon RB GB
14 157 A. O'Connell QB LV
15 180 G. Dortch WR ARI