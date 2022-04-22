Hilton remains a free agent, but the Colts haven't closed the door on re-signing him, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The 32-year-old wideout reportedly wants to play another season, and the only team he's ever played for still has a need at his position. Of course, part of the reason the Colts have a need at wide receiver is that they didn't get much from Hilton last year -- 331 yards and three TDs in 10 games. New QB Matt Ryan could use some more weapons alongside third-year wideout Michael Pittman.