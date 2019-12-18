Play

Jones signed with the Cowboys' practice squad Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jones was waived by the Steelers on Monday, and after clearing, he found a practice-squad role with a playoff contender. The Cowboys have six healthy wideouts on their active roster, but the depth Jones adds is important since Amari Cooper has dealt with recurring injuries this season.

