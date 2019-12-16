Play

The Steelers waived Jones on Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Jones made a key recovery on Diontae Johnson's fumble in Sunday's loss to the Bills, but the 26-year-old Jones also dropped two passes. As a result, the Steelers promoted Amara Darboh from the practice squad and let Jones go. If Jones clears waivers, he'll likely land on the practice roster.

