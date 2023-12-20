Jordan didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness.
Jordan still has two more chances to get back on the practice field and potentially clear up concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Browns. Assuming Jordan recovers in time to suit up this weekend, he should remain the team's No. 2 option at tight end behind Dalton Schultz.
More News
-
Texans' Brevin Jordan: Reduced role in Schultz return•
-
Texans' Brevin Jordan: Leading receiver in loss•
-
Texans' Brevin Jordan: Set to fill in for Schultz again•
-
Texans' Brevin Jordan: Enjoys best game of season•
-
Texans' Brevin Jordan: In line for bigger workload•
-
Texans' Brevin Jordan: Returns to action•