Texans' Brian Cushing: Won't return

Cushing (concussion) won't return to Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.

Cushing will enter the league's concussion protocol. Undrafted rookie Dylan Cole and 2017 second-round pick Zach Cunningham will be tasked to fill in for Cushing until he's deemed healthy again.

