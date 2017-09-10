Texans' Brian Cushing: Won't return
Cushing (concussion) won't return to Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.
Cushing will enter the league's concussion protocol. Undrafted rookie Dylan Cole and 2017 second-round pick Zach Cunningham will be tasked to fill in for Cushing until he's deemed healthy again.
