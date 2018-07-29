Texans' Bruce Ellington: Productive in training camp
Ellington has been effective from the slot during the opening days of training camp, John Harris of the Texans' official site reports.
It's good to hear that Ellington is fully involved in team drills considering the receiver finished last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Entering his fifth year in the league, the South Carolina product seems to have the inside track to the starting slot role in between DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller this year. However, Ellington will need to fend off fourth-round rookie Keke Coutee as well as the underperforming Braxton Miller in order to secure that No. 3 slot on the depth chart.
