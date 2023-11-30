Schultz (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Schultz didn't practice Wednesday either, making Friday's session an important one in terms of determining the tight end's availability for Sunday's game against the Broncos. If Schultz isn't able to play this weekend, Brevin Jordan and Eric Saubert would be left as the Texans' available tight ends.
