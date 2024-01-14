Schultz recorded one catch on two targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 45-14 win over the Browns.

Schultz had a limited role in the offense, as he matched his lowest target total in any game of the regular season. He had a drop early in the first quarter but redeemed himself with a long 37-yard touchdown reception just before halftime. The Texans held a three-score lead for much of the final two quarters, limiting passing volume for the entire team. He should have a chance to be more involved in Houston's divisional-round matchup.