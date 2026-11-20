Schultz brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Texans' 26-3 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Schultz had a minimal role on a night when C.J. Stroud threw for a modest 194 yards and recorded completions to nine different targets. The veteran tight end now has consecutive one-catch, 11-yard tallies after recording multiple receptions in each of his first eight games of the season, and Schultz's production will remain hard to trust heading into a Week 12 home matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 29.