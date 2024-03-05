The Texans and Schultz agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million contract extension on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Schultz will stick around with C.J. Stroud for the foreseeable future on a new deal that includes $23.5 million in guarantees, per Rapoport. Had he not been re-signed Schultz would've arguably been the top tight end of this free agency cycle, and keeping the pass-catching corps that Stroud found success with as a rookie intact makes complete sense for Houston. Across 15 regular-season games in 2023, Schultz secured 59 of 88 targets for 635 yards and five scores.