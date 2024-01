Schultz caught five of seven targets for 42 yards in Saturday's 23-19 win over Indianapolis in Week 18.

Schultz had the second-most targets behind Nico Collins (nine) on a day when the Texans operated without three injured wideouts. The tight end has been important all season and could continue as a prominent target in the postseason. Schultz will have more competition for quarterback C.J. Stroud's eyes, if Noah Brown (back) and/or Robert Woods (hip) are available next week.