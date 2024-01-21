Schultz recorded five receptions on seven targets for 43 yards in Saturday's 34-10 loss to the Ravens.

Schultz finished second on the team in targets and delivered a few big plays, most notably a 21-yard catch late in the first quarter to set up a field goal. Earlier in the same drive, he dropped a pass -- his second in as many games this postseason. Despite some inconsistency on a game-to-game basis, Schultz remains a steady contributor overall as he has topped 55 receptions in four consecutive seasons while reaching 600 receiving yards in three of those four campaigns. He'll enter free agency this offseason after one year with the Texans, and he should have a significant role wherever he lands.