Schultz (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
Schultz, who missed this past Sunday's game against the Broncos, logged a limited practice Wednesday, so his downgrade to non-participation a day later is notable, though it could potentially be indicative of load management rather than a setback. Friday's injury report should add valuable context with regard to the tight end's status for Sunday's game at the Jets.
