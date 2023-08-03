Schultz (ribs) isn't practicing Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Schultz has been out since Sunday when a rib injury forced him from practice early. Coach DeMeco Ryans didn't make any predictions for a return date but said Monday that he doesn't expect the absence to last long. With fellow tight ends Brevin Jordan (hamstring) and Teagan Quitoriano (undisclosed) also not practicing, the Texans are mostly left with blockers at the position, including veteran journeymen Eric Tomlinson and Nick Vannett.
