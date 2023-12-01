Schultz (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Schultz didn't practice all week due to a hamstring injury, and now that he's been deemed unavailable versus Denver, the tight end will target a potential return to action Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Jets. In his absence this weekend, Brevin Jordan and Eric Saubert will handle the Texans' Week 13 TE duties.