Schultz (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Schultz didn't practice all week due to a hamstring injury, and now that he's been deemed unavailable versus Denver, the tight end will target a potential return to action Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Jets. In his absence this weekend, Brevin Jordan and Eric Saubert will handle the Texans' Week 13 TE duties.
More News
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Not practicing Friday•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Misses another practice•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Forgotten in loss•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Finds end zone in Week 11 win•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Turns in full practice•