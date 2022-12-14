Pierce (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Brooks Kubena and Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle previously reported that Pierce is dealing with a high-ankle sprain that will likely prevent him from playing in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, so his absence from the Texans' first Week 15 practice hardly comes as a surprise. Rather than suiting up this Sunday, Pierce may do well just to make it back for the Texans' Week 16 game at Tennessee, given that other reports have suggested he could be sidelined for two or three weeks. In any case, expect the Texans to formally rule Pierce out for Sunday's game by week's end, setting the stage for Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale to lead the Houston backfield for at least one contest.
