Johnson has agreed to restructure his contract, which now will have $4.25 million guaranteed out of a potential $6 million in 2021 compensation, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Prior to the new arrangement, Johnson was scheduled for a $7.95 million base salary, including $2.1 million guaranteed. The first number goes down and the second up, with player and team reaching an agreement to keep Johnson in Houston for the final year of his lucrative contract. Now that that's settled, the Texans can figure out the rest of their roster, starting with the tumultuous Deshaun Watson situation. Johnson's team context will go from bad to worse if the Texans don't have the star QB under center.