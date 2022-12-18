Mills is slated to start Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but he's expected to cede snaps to backup Jeff Driskel while the Texans implement a two-quarterback system, league sources tell Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

In his return from a two-game benching last weekend in Dallas, Mills surprisingly helped keep the 1-11-1 Texans competitive in a 27-23 loss to one of the NFC's top teams. However, Mills wasn't used as a traditional starter in his return, as he played exactly half of the snaps and finished with 16 completions on 21 attempts for 175 yards and an interception in the loss. Driskel, meanwhile, played half the game as well and attempted only six passes, though he was highly involved as a runner (seven carries for 36 yards). Assuming the rough timeshare remains in place Sunday, both Mills and Driskel are tough to rely on as fantasy options while neither receives a full snap count.