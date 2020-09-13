Johnson (ankle) is considered week-to-week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson sprained his ankle during the third quarter and did not return to Houston's 34-20 loss to Kansas City in Week 1. His availability for Week 2 against the Ravens has not yet been determined. If Johnson is unavailable, David Johnson could get a larger share of playing time, while either Buddy Howell or C.J. Prosise (practice squad) would be the top backup.
